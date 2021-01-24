Advertisement

Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days actually means about 67 million Americans should be protected from COVID-19 during that time.

Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said the president’s goal refers to 100 million shots, not people. Current vaccines require two shots.

Fauci maintained that goal could be difficult to meet even though the U.S. recently has been able to administer shots to about a million people a day. He explained that it will be harder to reach people once shots are given outside hospital and nursing home settings.

Fauci also told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he supports a national commission to understand some of the problems in coordinating a COVID-19 response on the state and local level because states shouldn’t just be told, “You’re on your own.”

Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, called the 100 million shots in 100 days “a very bold and ambitious goal.” He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it won’t stop the administration from aiming higher if doable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Crash File Photo: MGN
DPS: 3-year-old from Iraan killed in crash
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Two men, ages 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged with multiple 1st-degree felonies.
Two people arrested in Andrews County shooting
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

Latest News

Russell Tippin said the speed with which vaccinations were given played a major role in keeping...
No major traffic delays for the first day of mass vaccinations
The gates to Ratliff Stadium didn't open until 9 A.M. but that didn't stop people from lining...
Long lines wrap Ratliff Stadium for COVID-19 vaccine
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his...
Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19