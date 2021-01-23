Advertisement

Two people arrested in Andrews County shooting

Two men, ages 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged with multiple 1st-degree felonies.
Two men, ages 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged with multiple 1st-degree felonies.(MGN)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting late Friday night.

Andrew County Sheriff’s Deputies, Andrew’s Police, and Andrew EMS responded to a shot’s fired call near 100 SE 1700 at 11:44 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center and then to a Lubbock-area hospital.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene. 18-year-old Rubin G. Rey Jr. and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Both charges are 1st-degree felonies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash File Photo: MGN
DPS: 3-year-old from Iraan killed in crash
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Odessa Head Coach Danny Servance and his players before the game against Abilene
Odessa High head football coach being reassigned
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Vote

Latest News

Everything you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Midland County mass...
Midland County mass vaccination site gets underway at Horseshoe Arena
Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector
FIRST ON CSB7: Body of undocumented immigrant discovered in Presidio County
#5 Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 team in the country
HIGHLIGHTS: #5 Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 team in the country
Drug File Photo: MGN
FIRST ON CBS7: Four arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics in Pecos County