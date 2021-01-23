Two people arrested in Andrews County shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting late Friday night.

Andrew County Sheriff’s Deputies, Andrew’s Police, and Andrew EMS responded to a shot’s fired call near 100 SE 1700 at 11:44 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center and then to a Lubbock-area hospital.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene. 18-year-old Rubin G. Rey Jr. and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Both charges are 1st-degree felonies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.