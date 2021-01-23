Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital held a run-through Friday for its mass vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium that starts Sunday.

Find out how to pre-register for the vaccination drive-thru here.

Our News Director Scott Pickey and Assignment Manager Chase Cochran went through the line to show you what to expect if you decide to go.

Some things to remember – go to the bathroom before you get to the stadium – there aren’t a lot of porta-potties out there.

And make sure you have plenty of gas. It’s going to take a while to get through the line.

Vaccinations start Sunday at 9 a.m.

