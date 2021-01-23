General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Teaching during a pandemic is hard, and because of that, more than 50 percent of Midland ISD elementary school students are struggling with reading.

Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a big difference.

Don tally, a literacy tutor, spends two hours a day at General Tommy Franks Elementary School helping students one on one outside of the classroom with fluency, vocabulary, and understanding.

“Sometimes working in a group of even 10 or 15, there’s going to be one that lags behind. That one is my focus, or those two are my focus,” said Tally. “We sit in the hallways. We go over sight words, we work with letters— make sure they know their letter sounds, and then we work with rhyming words.”

MISD hired specific reading tutors after the district saw a decline in students failing to meet the needs on the reading portion of state assessments

The elementary school said the pandemic might have caused some students to fall behind in reading, but it’s ready to get them back on track.

“We take the data of students and find the skills or subsets that they are not exceeding on and then what I do is work with those small groups, working on the target skills,” said Vicki Dietlien, Academic Interventionist.

The district wants to continue closing the learning gap by starting the 2021-22 school year earlier.

Principal Andra Jones agrees that the extra week of tutoring could make a big difference.

“The intersession will be great. A pro to that is there will be reading instruction for kids who need that reading instruction,” said Jones.

The MISD school board has not voted yet on the 2021-22 school calendar year.

