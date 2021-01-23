FIRST ON CBS7: Four arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in distributing illicit narcotics, according to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office. The office posted on Facebook that one suspect, Miguel Montes, is an aggravated sex offender and was in violation of his sex offender status.

In the post, the sheriff’s office wrote four people were arrested on Friday for their involvement in the distribution of Cocaine, LSD, Methamphetamine and other illicit narcotics throughout Pecos County.

The arrests were made in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The three other names and specific charges of those arrested have not been released.

