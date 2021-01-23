DPS: 3-year-old from Iraan killed in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 3-year-old is dead following a Thursday afternoon crash in Upton County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The agency said Liam Sosa of Iraan died following a two-vehicle crash 18 miles north of Rankin on State Highway 349. The other three people in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals.

A preliminary DPS investigation revealed Midlander Juan Amaya was driving his 18-wheeler at an unsafe speed in rainy weather conditions when he lost control and slid into a vehicle driven by Leslie Valente. Valente had three passengers in her vehicle. Valente and a two-year-old taken to Rankin County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old was rushed to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

Authorities have not provided an update on their condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.