FIRST ON CSB7: Body of undocumented immigrant discovered in Presidio County

The man reportedly died while being smuggled into the United States
Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector
Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector(Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The body of a man smuggled into the United States illegally has been found in Presidio County, according to a Facebook post made by the U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector. The agency said Marfa agents helped local law enforcement recover the body on Thursday in a “rugged corner” of Presidio County.

No other information has been released by the agency.

