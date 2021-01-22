SWIMMING: Midland girls dominate at district championship meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today, Odessa, Midland, Permian and Lee competed alongside some familiar competition in the district championship meet -- but it was Midland High who stole the show.

Midland took the lead before the swimming portion of the meet even started, with Nick Stone breaking a new pool record in diving for boys, and Averi McQuitty winning it all for the Lady Bulldogs.

“Of course I can perfect my dives a little more. No dive is perfect for me so I think as long as I keep practicing and working hard I’ll do good at regionals,” Stone said.

“I started the beginning of this season with a head and neck injury the first three months so it took me a little bit to get back into it, but it’s really just a mental sport. So it’s all about the mindset and how you feel about your diving,” McQuitty said.

The records just kept coming for Midland. The very first event of the meet saw another district record broken, this time with the Lady Bulldogs medley relay team taking the gold.

“We’ve been looking forward to that record for a while now but next we’re trying to break the team record so hopefully we can do that at regionals,” PJ Day said.

Day also broke her own district record in the 100 breaststroke, while UTPB signee Legend Jankowski broke the district record in the 500 free.

It was a competitive meet all around, with the Lee boys and girls placing third, the Midland boys finishing in second behind San Angelo Central, and the Midland girls being crowned the district champions for a second year in a row.

“I couldn’t be prouder, from the top to the bottom,” Head Coach Steve Flato said. “The times they dropped today to do what they did... two swimmers of the meet, one girl who’s had four championships since her freshman year, I mean you can’t be more excited as a coach that we’re turning this program and having a great time while we’re doing it.”

Next up for these athletes is regionals, which will take place on February 5th. The top four athletes in each event from the district championship will move on.

