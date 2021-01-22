Advertisement

Odessa High head football coach being reassigned

Danny Servance is being moved to another position in the district, according to ECISD
Odessa Head Coach Danny Servance and his players before the game against Abilene
Odessa Head Coach Danny Servance and his players before the game against Abilene(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School head football coach Danny Servance is being reassigned to a different position in the school district.

Ector County ISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary confirmed the change Friday morning.

Servance, an Odessa native and Permian graduate, was hired at Odessa High in 2016.

The Bronchos best season under Servance was in 2018, when Odessa went 5-5. However, Odessa has a record of 2-15 over the last two seasons.

A petition to remove Servance was started earlier this year by parents and alumni frustrated by the team’s lack of success on the field.

The following is the official response from ECISD:

“Danny Servance has been reassigned from his position as the head football coach at Odessa High School. We want to thank him for the work he has put into the program over the last five years.

The search for a new OHS head coach will begin immediately and that is going to include meetings with players in the program, coaches, and the booster club as we build the profile for the next head coach of the Bronchos.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

