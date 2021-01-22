Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Midland Community Theatre Mask Kits

Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Jay Hendricks spoke with Crystal Wilkerson-Diaz, the costume design manager for Midland Community Theatre, about the theatre’s mask kits. These mask kits are being offered to the public, with the goal of making masks that will be sent to health care facilities in need of more masks. The mask kits can be picked up at the Midland Community Theatre during business hours.

We are starting our mask kit project up again this week! Kits will be available for pick up starting Wednesday! All masks will be donated to places around Texas!

Posted by Midland Community Theatre Costume Shop on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant