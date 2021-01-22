INTERVIEW: Midland Community Theatre Mask Kits

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Jay Hendricks spoke with Crystal Wilkerson-Diaz, the costume design manager for Midland Community Theatre, about the theatre’s mask kits. These mask kits are being offered to the public, with the goal of making masks that will be sent to health care facilities in need of more masks. The mask kits can be picked up at the Midland Community Theatre during business hours.

We are starting our mask kit project up again this week! Kits will be available for pick up starting Wednesday! All masks will be donated to places around Texas! Posted by Midland Community Theatre Costume Shop on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.