INTERVIEW: Midland Community Theatre Mask Kits
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Jay Hendricks spoke with Crystal Wilkerson-Diaz, the costume design manager for Midland Community Theatre, about the theatre’s mask kits. These mask kits are being offered to the public, with the goal of making masks that will be sent to health care facilities in need of more masks. The mask kits can be picked up at the Midland Community Theatre during business hours.
