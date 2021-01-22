H-E-B creates link to share updates on the COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas supermarket H-E-B has created a website to provide updates on when their stores will have the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, only locations in Aransas Pass and Portland had received limited supplies of the Moderna vaccine.
H-E-B will be updating the list of locations here.
Find out how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in West Texas here.
