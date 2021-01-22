Advertisement

H-E-B creates link to share updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo: HEB)
(Photo: HEB)(KOSA)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas supermarket H-E-B has created a website to provide updates on when their stores will have the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, only locations in Aransas Pass and Portland had received limited supplies of the Moderna vaccine.

H-E-B will be updating the list of locations here.

Find out how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in West Texas here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant