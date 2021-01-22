Advertisement

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they’d be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Saying, "The Biden's are a National Guard family," first lady Jill Biden greets members of the...
Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that...
Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical
Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Impeachment trial timeline