Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fifteen days after posting this video to Facebook and telling CBS7 she’d do it again and bring a gas mask next time, Jenny Cudd appeared virtually in Washington, D.C. federal court for an initial hearing.

She and Eliel Rosa face misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. If convicted on all charges, they could face up to 18 months in prison.

The two were arrested on the 13th and appeared in a West Texas federal court that same day. Today, the U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa before the trial, but laid out conditions they must abide by if they wish to keep it that way. They must:

1. Stay away from Washington, D.C., unless for court or pretrial purposes or consultation with their attorney…

2. Call pre-trial services once per week to verify their address.

3. Advise pre-trial services of any travel within the U.S. outside of home jurisdiction (Midland)

4. Not travel outside the continental United States without court approval.

Cudd also filed a motion for new counsel, hiring Virginia lawyer and outspoken opinion columnist Marina Medvin. A federal public defender represents Rosa.

Both were once again released on personal recognizance. Their next court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. CST.

