Advertisement

Congressman Pfluger backs bills blocking Biden from rejoining Paris Climate Agreement

U.S. Representative August Pfluger.
U.S. Representative August Pfluger.(117th Congress)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) is backing two bills on Thursday that would prevent President Joe Biden from rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The Paris Climate Agreement does nothing to save or clean up the planet. With no mechanism to hold China and India—the two largest global polluters—accountable, this agreement merely shackles the United States with job-killing regulations that cost trillions of dollars and imperil our national security,” said Pfluger.

One bill, introduced along with Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21), would look to block funding for the implementation of Biden’s executive order. The other bill, introduced with Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-O3), would look to block funding for the executive action until it is passed as a treaty by the U.S. Senate.

“Thanks to fracking and natural gas, the United States is already outperforming other major nations in reducing carbon emissions. President Trump made the right decision to withdraw our country from the ruinous Paris Climate Agreement in 2017, and since that point, America has reached energy independence for the first time in decades while simultaneously bringing CO2 emissions to an all-time low. We must let innovation and common-sense lead, not wrongheaded ideologies,” Pfluger said.

Biden made the decision to rejoin the agreement during the first hours of his presidency on Wednesday.

“Energy security is national security, and affordable, reliable energy is paramount to rebuilding a strong and vibrant American economy. I vehemently oppose President Biden’s plans for unconstitutional entry back into the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Pfluger.

Former President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement on June 1, 2017.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant