Congressman Pfluger backs bills blocking Biden from rejoining Paris Climate Agreement

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) is backing two bills on Thursday that would prevent President Joe Biden from rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The Paris Climate Agreement does nothing to save or clean up the planet. With no mechanism to hold China and India—the two largest global polluters—accountable, this agreement merely shackles the United States with job-killing regulations that cost trillions of dollars and imperil our national security,” said Pfluger.

One bill, introduced along with Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21), would look to block funding for the implementation of Biden’s executive order. The other bill, introduced with Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-O3), would look to block funding for the executive action until it is passed as a treaty by the U.S. Senate.

“Thanks to fracking and natural gas, the United States is already outperforming other major nations in reducing carbon emissions. President Trump made the right decision to withdraw our country from the ruinous Paris Climate Agreement in 2017, and since that point, America has reached energy independence for the first time in decades while simultaneously bringing CO2 emissions to an all-time low. We must let innovation and common-sense lead, not wrongheaded ideologies,” Pfluger said.

Biden made the decision to rejoin the agreement during the first hours of his presidency on Wednesday.

“Energy security is national security, and affordable, reliable energy is paramount to rebuilding a strong and vibrant American economy. I vehemently oppose President Biden’s plans for unconstitutional entry back into the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Pfluger.

Former President Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement on June 1, 2017.

