Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line announced Friday that cancellations of its U.S. departures would be extended through April 30.

The company said in a news release it was notifying people who had booked a trip and their options for refunds or credits for future travel.

The start date for the ship Mardi Gras first cruise from Port Canaveral in Florida also was moved to May 29. European itineraries for Carnival Legend from May through Oct. 31 were canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line joins other companies in delaying their trips due to COVID-19. Royal Caribbean announced Jan. 12 that it also canceled cruises through April 30.

UK-based Saga Cruise Lines became the first to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure. It plans to resume May 4.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Saying, "The Biden's are a National Guard family," first lady Jill Biden greets members of the...
Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that...
Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical
Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Impeachment trial timeline