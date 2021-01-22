Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered a “pause” on all border wall construction, one of 17 executive orders issued his first day in office.

The move leaves billions of dollars in unfinished work under contract after his predecessor, Donald Trump, worked feverishly to successfully to build 450 miles.

A Senate aide tells The Associated Press that the government has spent $6.1 billion of $10.8 billion under contract.

The full amount under contract would have extended Trump’s wall to 664 miles.

The Biden administration will negotiate cancellation fees and and look into whether what’s left can be spent elsewhere.

