Advertisement

Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge

FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge,...
FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. President Biden on Wednesday ordered a "pause" on all wall construction within a week, one of 17 executive edicts issued on his first day in office, including six dealing with immigration. The order leaves projects across the border unfinished and under contract after Trump worked feverishly last year to reach 450 miles, a goal he announced was achieved eight days before leaving office.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered a “pause” on all border wall construction, one of 17 executive orders issued his first day in office.

The move leaves billions of dollars in unfinished work under contract after his predecessor, Donald Trump, worked feverishly to successfully to build 450 miles.

A Senate aide tells The Associated Press that the government has spent $6.1 billion of $10.8 billion under contract.

The full amount under contract would have extended Trump’s wall to 664 miles.

The Biden administration will negotiate cancellation fees and and look into whether what’s left can be spent elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
Vote

Latest News

Educators at Tommy Franks Elementary School said that individual reading tutors are making a...
General Tommy Franks Elementary School is stepping up to help students struggling with literacy
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
Medical Center Hospital holds vaccination drive-thru rehearsal
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant
INTERVIEW: Odessa College receives $1.5 million student grant