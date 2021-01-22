Advertisement

3 grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case aim to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Louisville attorney files petition on behalf of anonymous jurors
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.

Attorney Kevin Glogower signed the petition on behalf of the three anonymous grand jurors, all of whom claim Cameron lied about at least three things when he announced on Sept. 23 that none of the officers would be charged directly for the death of the 26-year-old Taylor during a botched raid at her Louisville apartment.

“He lied about what was presented to the grand jurors, he lied about what options were given to the grand jurors and he lied about the decisions the grand jury made,” Glogower told WAVE 3 News on Friday.

One of the three officers who fired their weapons the night of the Taylor raid, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments.

The petition was filed with the Kentucky House of Representatives on Friday, and will go before the state’s newly-created impeachment committee at a time that is still to be determined.

The petition charges Cameron with:

  • Incitement of insurrection (for financing, directing, and/or permitting radical robocalls that flooded the United States Capitol with rioters on January 6, 2021)
  • Breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation the findings of the Grand Jury
  • Abuse of office and breach of duties of professional responsibility and ethics

“The grand jurors were approached by a number of people who wanted to gauge interest in filing something against Mr. Cameron,” Glogower said. “They decided to take this avenue ... to make sure the right people are being held accountable for what happened.”

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Cameron’s office and is awaiting a reply.

