Texas high school athletic trainer dies of COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died.

Gray had in recent weeks battled COVID-19, inspiring students from Lindale, Brownsboro and Mineola schools to rally in support, raising money to help with medical expenses.

A statement from the Lindale ISD said that Gray “passed away peacefully.”

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Travis,” said Lindale Superintendent Stan Surratt.

“Travis’ wife and children are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was loved by everyone; his fellow trainers, coaches and especially his student athletes. He made a positive impact at Lindale ISD and everyone he came in contact with. May God comfort the Gray family.”

This was Travis’ first year at LISD, though he worked previously as a trainer for 11 years at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro ISD and Chapel Hill ISD.

