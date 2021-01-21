Advertisement

Terlingua man convicted of running website that shared stories about child sexual abuse

Thomas Arthur, 64, of Terlingua was convicted after a three-day trial.
Thomas Arthur, 64, of Terlingua was convicted after a three-day trial.(MGN Image)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TERLINGUA, Texas (KOSA) - A Terlingua man has been convicted for operating a website dedicated to sharing stories that detailed the sexual abuse of children.

Thomas Alan Arthur, 64, was convicted of three counts of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, five counts of trafficking in obscene text stories about the sexual abuse of children, and one count of engaging in the business of selling obscene matters involving the sexual abuse of children following a three-day trial.

For each count of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, Arthur faces between five and 20 years in federal prison. For each of the remaining counts, Arthur faces up to five years in federal prison.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Arthur operated the website, Mr. Double, back in 1996 and charged members for access to the website in 1998. The website contained stories of the sexual abuse of children, including the rape, torture, and murder of infants and toddlers.

All of the submissions to the website were reviewed and approved by Arthur before he posted them.

Some submissions included drawings of children.

The website was Arthur’s sole source of income for more than 20 years and was taken down in November of 2019 when the FBI executed a search warrant at his home.

Arthur’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2021.

