Suspect arrested following chase in Big Spring

Roberto Dutchover Perez Jr., 34.
Roberto Dutchover Perez Jr., 34.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after he reportedly led police on a chase in Big Spring.

Roberto Dutchover Perez Jr., 34, has been charged with Evading in a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana Less than 2 ounces.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, an officer was in the 100 block of East 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon when he tried to pull over a black Pontiac G6 for a traffic stop.

Police say that the driver, Perez, refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended in the 100 block of NW 9th Street.

Perez was arrested and charged for evading and possession of marijuana. Police also learned that Perez had a warrant out for his arrest.

