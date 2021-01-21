Advertisement

Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing some muscle to the fight against coronavirus.

He’s encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a video of himself getting the shot and then speaking to the camera.

The Terminator star’s last sentence will sound familiar: “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger included a short statement with the video, writing: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

He then repeated that famous line from Terminator -- “Come with me if you want to live!”

He could also say “I’ll be back,” because he will, no doubt, return for his second dose of vaccine in a couple of weeks.

The need for vaccine participation is very great. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Vote
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate...
McConnell seeks to push impeachment trial to February
A clinic in Presidio opened its shipment of 100 Moderna vaccines to find that it was too high...
Rural community receives bad batch of vaccines
Trump impeachment looms over Biden's first days
Trump impeachment looms over Biden's first days
The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa, but laid out conditions they...
Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing
District Championships
District Championship Swim Meet