Police investigating deadly shooting in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Big Spring are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday morning.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to the Barcelona Apartments at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found a man identified as Terrance Ali Young, 32, who had been shot in the abdomen. Young died from his injuries at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Young had been issued a Criminal Trespass Warning for the apartment earlier in the morning.

Young had reportedly banged on the door of the apartment, causing a neighbor to come out and ask him to leave. Police say that an altercation ensued and that the neighbor shot Young.

The neighbor cooperated with detectives and has since been released.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Big Spring Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.