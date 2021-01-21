Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa will be holding its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday morning after Medical Center Hospital received its first weekly shipment of the vaccine.

The clinic will be held at Ratliff Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A test run will be held on Friday morning, but it will be closed to the public.

You can register for the vaccine here. MCH says that you must fill out all of the fields on the registration form or else you will not make it onto the list. You will receive an email confirming your registration, but you will not be receiving an email for a scheduled vaccination.

Those who are receiving the vaccine should enter through the main gates of the stadium. There will be a drive-thru line for those who have registered for the vaccine and another drive-thru line for those who need to register.

A map of the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium. (City of Odessa)

Everyone who participates in the clinic must bring a driver’s license with them.

MCH is looking to vaccinate those in Phase 1A (healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities) and 1B (People over 65 and people (over the age of 16) with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19) first.

The weekly shipments include 3,900 doses of the vaccine. Officials hope to administer around 1,000 doses a day.

Around 10,000 people had already registered for the vaccine as of Thursday afternoon.

The clinic will have the following schedule after Sunday:

Monday (1/25) 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday (1/26) 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday (1/27) 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday (1/28) 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday (1/29) 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The latter days are subject to cancellation if all of the vaccines are administered before then.

