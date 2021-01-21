Midland to begin COVID-19 vaccininations Friday by appointment only

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Unified Command Team will begin administering its weekly supply of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The vaccine will be administered through appointments only.

You can register for the vaccine online here.

Those who are on the waiting list for the vaccine will not receive a phone call to be scheduled for an appointment. You will be assigned an appointment time and date and receive an email or text message with information. This communication will come from support@healthipass.com or 855-897-1447.

If you’ve already put your name on the Health Department list, but do not qualify for the 1A or 1B distribution, your name will be removed and you’ll need to reapply at a later date.

Anyone with questions regarding their appointment can call (432) 221-4VAX.

Once you have a confirmed date/time of your vaccine, make sure you complete all forms online that are sent to you prior to arriving for the vaccine. If you do not complete the registration process prior to arrival, there may be a delay in your vaccination. Please take a valid picture ID with you to your appointment, arrive on time and wear a short sleeve or sleeveless shirt. If a jacket Is needed make sure it is easy to remove.

The Midland County Horseshoe facility is located at 2514 Arena Trail. Enter the Horseshoe parking lot from either Garfield or the I-20 Service Road, follow signage and volunteers around the Horseshoe property to the northside and park near the Backstage building. A map of the location is available at midlandhealth.org/vaccine. If unable to drive, EZ Rider will be providing bus routes to the Horseshoe vaccine location from the Downtown Transfer Center at :15 after each hour. Bus routes are available at http://www.ez-rider.org/routes.html.

