Midland Health shares video showing how to get on the list for a COVID-19 vaccine in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health has created a video to show the public how to get on the list for a COVID-19 vaccine in Midland.

The link to register for a vaccine can be found here.

Midland is set to receive weekly shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be vaccinating community members at the Midland County Horseshoe.

The vaccine is available to those in Phases 1A (healthcare workers) and 1B (over 65 and/or diagnosed with a chronic disease) at this time.

