Midland funeral home to offer natural burials

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Here in the 21st century – it might seem unnatural to be buried without being in a coffin and vault.

No one wants to bury a loved one. Still, when it comes time to celebrate a loved one’s life, the American Heritage cemetery and funeral home is setting out to give loved ones a simple option with what they are calling a natural burial.

The process of a natural burial is just that - natural.

When someone dies, the funeral home will wrap their body in a shroud or cloth and then place it into the ground.

There’s no embalming – no casket – no vault.

“You’ll find that funeral homes, by and large, tend to fall into a rut of doing the same things, and that poses a problem, we feel like, for people when it comes to healthily expressing grief. What we want to do is open those doors for folks that grieve differently,” said owner and operator David Cole.

When it comes to current funeral options, there are two options available - cremation or traditional burial.

Owner and operator David Cole says that a natural burial cost will be cheaper than the traditional option.

“Because for so long, we’ve almost had two extremes. We’ve had the cremation clients or those that favor cremation and those that prefer traditional burial. There’s no middle option for folks that don’t want to spend a fortune but don’t like cremation. This hopefully will be a middle option for those folks,” said Cole.

The idea of putting a loved one in the ground to decompose naturally can be a little off-putting, but the practice of natural burials can be intimate for the family.

“They can almost have an impression that it’s undignified, and if you ever witness something like this, it’s so much more intimate than people realize. It affords the family a whole lot more hands-on experience,” said Cole.

The American Heritage cemetery and funeral home hope to offer natural burials to west Texans in a few months.

According to the national funeral directors association, 72 percent of funeral homes report an increase in demand for natural burials.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.