Midland Bulldogs prepared for competitive district swim meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The District 2-6A swim meet is on Thursday, and the Midland Bulldogs are a team that could come away with several gold medals.

Last year, the Lady Dawgs won district, and the boys took second place, behind only San Angelo Central.

The meet will be even more competitive this year, as coronavirus protocols have cut the number of swimmers in each event who advance to regionals from six to four.

“Both of our teams have been training super hard and the boys have been pushing themselves more than ever,” junior swimmer Peyton Day said. “We’ll try to pull through a win for all of the seniors and the rest of the team.”

“My goal is to get a pool record and just beat my high score. We had our last meet at Lubbock and I got a new record on 1 meter diving so I’m hoping to beat that,” junior diver Nick Stone said.

The meet will take place Thursday at the COM Aquatic Center in Midland, with diving starting at 8 a.m., and swimming following at 11.

