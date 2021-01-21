Local company offers $3,000 reward for stolen items

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Isbach Portillo moved redline its new location on Murphy Dr. to the new location close to a year ago because he wanted a bigger location with access to the interstate.

He also got access to thieves.

“The first times, they only took small items like battery cords and stuff like that,” Portillo said. “But, this last time, they went all the way. They took an 18-wheeler and two trailers.”

So, Portillo decided to ask for the public’s help, putting a price on any information that could lead to the items’ recovery.

“I’m thinking we should get it out there. Maybe we can get people’s help.”

And it’s a big one. He’s offering $3,000 for information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

“Let’s see if we can get some concrete leads that will lead us to these stolen items.”

The latest theft involved the semi and two full-size trailers. The trailers were eventually recovered, but it was what was inside those trailers that mattered to Portillo.

“We had a lot of tools in there, Ford truck generators, we had a 454 engine that was missing.”

CBS7 spoke with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and they said that companies don’t offer monetary rewards often, but when they do, they have seen some success in getting equipment returned.

If you know of or recognize any of the stolen equipment shown in this story, please contact Isbach Portillo at 432.924.5383.

