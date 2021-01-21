ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Because of COVID-19, more people are cleaning, wearing masks, and keeping contact with others to a minimum.

As COVID-19 cases rise here in the area, the number of flu cases have fallen significantly from where they were last year.

Chief Nursing Officer, Christin Timmons from Medical Center Hospital says the drop has been dramatic, “this year our flu A has been, so far for the last few months we’ve only seen about 37 cases. However, last year I believe we were, for Flu A, were like 897. So you’re seeing a tremendous decrease from all of the, what we believe is impacting, that is all of the mask wearing, the distancing, and those kind of things with the flu.”

Though the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and a headache; according to Dr. Rebecca Diaz, a Board Certified Emergency Physician at Medical Center Hospital, COVID-19′s aftermath is more severe for many than the flu, “with coronavirus losing a sense of taste it’s pretty much going to mean that you have the coronavirus but in those individuals that are getting more sick with coronavirus what we’re seeing is that it’s affecting the organs a lot more. Specifically the lungs were seeing patients come in with a lot of liquid in their lungs so a lot of edema is often what we’re seeing in the lungs, that are requiring some help with breathing. So many individuals are having to go on helpful breathing machines and Ventilators that are breathing for them as their lungs are trying to recover. Or it can effect the heart, it can effect the kidneys, so it tends to effect more organs that we typically see in influenza. And it also seems to have a higher mortality rate then what we typically are seeing in influenza.”

Dr. Diaz suggests getting all of the doses of both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccinations to fight back against both illnesses.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.