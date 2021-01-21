Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court

Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jan. 21, 2021
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Capitol rioters Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa are scheduled to make a virtual appearance in a Washington D.C. Federal Court this afternoon.

Cudd and Rosa rioted on Capitol Hill on January 6, as Trump supporters forced Congress and staffers into hiding.

Afterwards, she bragged about it on her Facebook page and told CBS7 she’d do it again and “Bring a gas mask next time.”

The FBI arrested Cudd on the 13th, and she appeared in Federal Court in Midland that same day.

Both she and Rosa were released on a recognizance bond.

Cudd is being represented by San Antonio lawyer Don Flanary and is expected to plead not guilty.

We will share the latest on this story coming up on CBS7 News at 4.

