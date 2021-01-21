Ector County Democrats say Biden is positive for the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With President Joe Biden’s inauguration, there is concern locally for what’s next for the Permian Basin’s oil and gas industry.

There is the feeling that Biden’s focus on renewable energy could hurt the industry, meaning fewer jobs and less money into the local economy. But some people don’t see it that way.

Ector County Democratic Chair Hannah Horick believes that the Biden administration could be a positive for the Permian Basin, contrary to popular belief.

“On average, the gas prices were higher under the Obama administration than they were under the Trump administration,” Horick said. “I’m reminded that Obama allowed more exports to come out of this country and share our oil and gas resources with the world in a way that financially benefitted that benefitted places like Ector County. It’s really easy to fall into this narrative that Democrats and are bad for oil and gas, but Joe Biden is no hardliner.”

Horick also said that rather than rushing to judgment, she hopes the people of Ector County and the Permian Basin give Biden a chance to show that he understands the importance of the area’s energy industry to the United States.

