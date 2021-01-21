Advertisement

ECISD Executive Director of Athletics is retiring

Bruce McCrary says he’ll continue working until June
Bruce McCrary tells CBS7 that he will be retiring in June.
Bruce McCrary tells CBS7 that he will be retiring in June.(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has begun its search for a new Executive Director of Athletics. Current AD Bruce McCrary tells CBS7 that he will be retiring in June.

McCrary was hired to the position in the summer of 2018. He’d previously worked as the Head Athletic Trainer, Safety Compliance Officer and Football Operations Director at Midland Lee from 2007-2016.

McCrary was the assistant Athletic Director of San Antonio ISD from 2016-2018, before taking the job with ECISD.

A link to the job posting can be found HERE

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Vote
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

A clinic in Presidio opened its shipment of 100 Moderna vaccines to find that it was too high...
Rural community receives bad batch of vaccines
The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa, but laid out conditions they...
Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing
District Championships
District Championship Swim Meet
The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa, but laid out conditions they...
Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering College Classics and Personal Enrichment courses
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering College Classics and Personal Enrichment courses