ECISD Executive Director of Athletics is retiring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has begun its search for a new Executive Director of Athletics. Current AD Bruce McCrary tells CBS7 that he will be retiring in June.

McCrary was hired to the position in the summer of 2018. He’d previously worked as the Head Athletic Trainer, Safety Compliance Officer and Football Operations Director at Midland Lee from 2007-2016.

McCrary was the assistant Athletic Director of San Antonio ISD from 2016-2018, before taking the job with ECISD.

