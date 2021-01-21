Advertisement

Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping

Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Big Spring police say that Abilene Mojica has been found safe.

Mojica told detectives that she had not been kidnapped.

No other details have been released at this time.

Big Spring police are searching for a woman who they say was forcefully kidnapped Thursday morning.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Mesa at 7 a.m., where they learned that Abilene Mojica, 38, had reportedly been kidnapped.

Witnesses told police that Mojica had been forced into a car.

