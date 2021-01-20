New hiking trail coming to Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Visitors to Big Bend National Park will have a new hiking trail to try out in 2022.

According to a release, the Lone Mountain Trail will allow hikers to circumnavigate the base of Lone Mountain.

Park officials say the hiking trail will involve a moderately challenging 3-mile loop through the Chihuahuan Desert that begins and ends in Panther Junction.

The National Park Service first began planning a trail in the area back in 2010.

“With over 200 miles of trails, Big Bend is a world-renowned hiking location,” says Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker, “and we’re proud to add this new opportunity for visitors to enjoy their park even more. I’m delighted to make this decision, concluding a planning process which took far too long, and move forward in building this hiking trail.”

Construction of the trail will begin in 2022.

A map of the Lone Mountain Trail. (NPS)

