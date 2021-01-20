Advertisement

Instagram star’s death ruled homicide by strangulation

According to the Houston Chronicle, a city employee found Alexis Robinault’s body on Nov. 28, about 3 miles from her apartment.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST
HOUSTON (AP) — The death of a Houston social media star has been ruled a homicide two months after her body was found in roadside bushes.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said in a statement that Alexis Robinault died by strangulation, though no wounds were visible on her body.

According to the Houston Chronicle, a city employee found Robinault’s body on Nov. 28, about 3 miles from her apartment.

Robinault, who the Chronicle says also went by her married name Sharkey, was last seen alive the night before.

Police officials said the investigation into her death continues and no arrests have been made.

