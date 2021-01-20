Advertisement

Couple gets married in hospital so bride’s dying father can attend

By WFSB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s father’s bedside, days before he died of cancer.

After experiencing breathing problems Christmas Day, Juan Estela was admitted to Middlesex Hospital.

Tests revealed he had terminal cancer, and his wish to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in May wouldn’t happen.

“We wanted something fairytale like,” Sara Estela said. “Well, I wanted something fairytale like.”

As her father’s health continued to fail, Sara Estela made her dad’s dream come true on Saturday.

Her gown was a yellow PPE, along with masks and gloves.

“Just having him there is what mattered to me,” she said.

With the minister, friends and family on Zoom, the bride and groom said, “I do.”

Sara’s sister, Alyssa Broe, witnessed the exchange of vows from her car via Zoom.

“I was so overcome with joy that Middlesex was able to do this,” she said.

“It was our privilege to care for Juan and to help him attend his daughter’s wedding. Our hearts go out to Juan’s family, and we wish the newly married couple all the best,” said Amanda Falcone of Middlesex Hospital,

“As soon as we said amen, Juan opened his eyes. His eyes got big. He opened his eyes and like wow, Sara got married,” said Sara Estela’s mom, Lisa.

“I wanted something small and meaningful, but everyone that mattered to me most to be there,” the bride said.

Juan Estela died on Monday. A GoFundMe has been set up for his funeral expenses.

Sara Estela said she and her new husband will exchange vows again in June on her father’s birthday.

