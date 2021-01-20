City of Odessa considering opening pools with 75% occupancy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is looking ahead to the summer to make a decision on public pools.

Steve Patton, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, suggested that pools open with a 75-percent occupancy rate this summer to maintain social distancing while giving Odessans the chance to take a dip.

He also said it would help the city maintain a good source of revenue.

Council members agreed to make a quick decision to accommodate the request.

Last year the City of Odessa closed public pools due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.