Advertisement

City of Odessa considering opening pools with 75% occupancy

The Sherwood Park Aquatic Center in Odessa.
The Sherwood Park Aquatic Center in Odessa.(CBS7)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is looking ahead to the summer to make a decision on public pools.

Steve Patton, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, suggested that pools open with a 75-percent occupancy rate this summer to maintain social distancing while giving Odessans the chance to take a dip.

He also said it would help the city maintain a good source of revenue.

Council members agreed to make a quick decision to accommodate the request.

Last year the City of Odessa closed public pools due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring woman found safe after reported kidnapping
Vote
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa scheduled to make appearance in Washington D.C. Federal Court
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

A clinic in Presidio opened its shipment of 100 Moderna vaccines to find that it was too high...
Rural community receives bad batch of vaccines
The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa, but laid out conditions they...
Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing
District Championships
District Championship Swim Meet
The U.S. Attorney’s Office decided against jailing Cudd and Rosa, but laid out conditions they...
Cudd, Rosa have initial federal court hearing
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering College Classics and Personal Enrichment courses
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering College Classics and Personal Enrichment courses