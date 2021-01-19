The Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club of Midland celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Although the nation is celebrating Martin Luther King day a little differently this year, the holiday’s meaning remains the same.

The pandemic may have put a stop to most large gatherings and marches the Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club of Midland held its 6th annual celebration in memory of Dr. King’s legacy.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter, and this is why we are all together today because this matters, we matter,” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This is how the Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club came together to celebrate Dr. King Jr.’s legacy and unique passion for today’s health.

About a few dozen community members joined the virtual event, including Mayor Patrick Payton and Councilman John Norman.

The president of the women’s club Shirley Howard said even though the event had to be done virtually this year, there’s no doubt that his message lives on.

“It’s very important in this day and time because again all the things we’ve gone through, even from the summer to now I even think it’s more visible people have the more a tentative as to the importance of Dr. King’s legacy. Because so many wordings that he said and left are coming to pass,” said Howard.

Howard said, setting up the virtual event this year was not easy; in fact, it told more preparation than normal.

“Setting up the virtual… very difficult for us that’s not technology savvy. It was an issue we have going through the struggles trying to make sure that all of this worked out today,” said Howard.

She said even getting the word out about switching their luncheon to the virtual event was difficult.

“Everybody doesn’t have Facebook. Everybody doesn’t have a computer,” said Howard.

But Howard said she’s grateful for the community taking the initiative to help make this virtual event possible.

“Here locally we received help from different groups. I’m trying to make sure we had the computers that were set up today that we are in a different area and part of town doing this. And we could’ve did it without them,” said Howard.

Howard hopes next year we can come together in-person to but in the meantime, thanks the city leaders and community for making this virtual event possible.

