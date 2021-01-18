State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to protect oilpatch schools from “Robin Hood”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill to protect schools in the Permian Basin from “Robin Hood.”

House Bill 1077 would provide relief to mineral wealthy school districts by reducing the recapture payment amount required of these districts by an amount proportional to the percentage of the Foundation School Program’s cost funded by amounts paid to the state by school districts subject to recapture.

“The events of the last year demonstrate how necessary HB 1077 is for school districts in the oilpatch,” Landgraf said. “Many Permian Basin school districts are still sending millions of dollars back to the state in recapture payments even after the historic drop in oil demand.”

Rep. Brooks says that the state has seen substantial growth in the number of school districts subject to recapture.

“School districts in energy-producing regions of Texas bear the brunt of the Robin Hood law,” Landgraf continued. “That’s why I filed HB 1077, to give our school districts and students a chance to keep more of what we produce.”

The Robin Hood plan, which was introduced back in 1993, involves the State of Texas taking revenue from school districts in areas with higher property values and giving that funding to school districts in poorer areas of the state.

