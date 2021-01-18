Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to protect oilpatch schools from “Robin Hood”

(KOSA)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill to protect schools in the Permian Basin from “Robin Hood.”

House Bill 1077 would provide relief to mineral wealthy school districts by reducing the recapture payment amount required of these districts by an amount proportional to the percentage of the Foundation School Program’s cost funded by amounts paid to the state by school districts subject to recapture.

“The events of the last year demonstrate how necessary HB 1077 is for school districts in the oilpatch,” Landgraf said. “Many Permian Basin school districts are still sending millions of dollars back to the state in recapture payments even after the historic drop in oil demand.”

Rep. Brooks says that the state has seen substantial growth in the number of school districts subject to recapture.

“School districts in energy-producing regions of Texas bear the brunt of the Robin Hood law,” Landgraf continued. “That’s why I filed HB 1077, to give our school districts and students a chance to keep more of what we produce.”

The Robin Hood plan, which was introduced back in 1993, involves the State of Texas taking revenue from school districts in areas with higher property values and giving that funding to school districts in poorer areas of the state.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.
Suspect wanted in Midland murder found dead in a field
Jeanie Holbrook was angered by Jenny Cudd’s actions, as well as her social media posts and...
Mother of Capitol Hill staffer speaks out against Jenny Cudd
Pluger joins a growing number of Republicans challenging the election results.
Rep. Pfluger introduces legislation to protect election integrity
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the...
Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond

Latest News

The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions for...
REPORT: Biden plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
The cats were spayed and neutered and posted for adoption on their Facebook heading into the...
Fix West Texas finds forever homes for furry feline friends
Romero said they’re planning to have food giveaways every 3rd Saturday of the month.
Gathering Church in Midland hosts first food giveaway of the year