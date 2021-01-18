Advertisement

Odessa Regional Medical Center updates its visitor policies

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Odessa Regional Medical Center(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center has updated its visitation policies following new guidance by the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services on COVID-19.

As of Monday, ORMC has a no visitor policy with the following exceptions:

· Pediatric care: ONE parent/guardian permitted

· Maternity and Labor and Delivery Units: ONE significant other/support person permitted

· Special Care Nursery: TWO parents/support persons permitted

· Other extenuating circumstances (such as hospice and end-of-life care) will also be considered based on the best interest and needs of the individual patient. All exceptions must be approved by the care team.

· Medical/Surgical: One adult visitor per day.

· Telemetry: One adult visitor per day.

· CCU: One adult visitor per day.

· OBED: One adult visitor per day.

· ED: One adult visitor per day.

· Please note: For patients with physical and intellectual disabilities, ONE support person over the age of 18 is permitted. Support persons must pass our screening process, and there are no restrictions on visiting hours for support persons

Visitors or caregivers qualifying for these exceptions must:

· Meet clinical criteria used for general visitation, i.e., pass COVID-19 screening. The screening includes a temperature and symptom check, at least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications, and improved symptoms.

· Use PPE appropriate for the patient they are supporting. In the event the patient is COVID positive, the support person must use hospital-provided PPE.

· Wear a face mask for the duration of their visit and are encouraged to bring their own masks; surgical masks will be provided to visitors who don’t have their own. Scarves, bandannas, handkerchiefs, or mesh/lace masks without solid fabric backing are not allowed. Refusal to wear a mask will result in the revocation of visitation privileges.

Additional Considerations:

· Emergency Department/Outpatient Appointments: One visitor/patient/day. Visitor may stay with patient in the waiting room, once patient is moved to a room visitor must remain in the patient room or outside the hospital.

· Surgical Patients: Visitor may stay in the lobby with the patient until they are called back to the surgical area. Visitor must remain in the patient room or outside the hospital while the patient is in surgery and until the recovery period is complete.

Points of Entrance:

All patients who enter the hospital through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to:

1. ER main entrance 24/7

2. West Campus south entrance 24/7 (located near the Community Health Center)

