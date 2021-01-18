Advertisement

Midland creates registration link ahead of weekly COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Midland County Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX
The Midland County Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Midland Unified Command Team.

The Midland Unified Command Team is anticipating receipt of a large weekly supply of the COVID19 vaccine. We will be begin administering to 1A and 1B individuals on January 25th at the Midland County Horseshoe Backstage facility, by appointment only.

If you are in Phases 1A (healthcare workers) or 1B (over 65 and/or diagnosed with a chronic disease) and have not had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, you can register to get on the list for this distribution and future allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting midlandhealth.org/vaccine and clicking on the Click to Register button. Detailed information defining the populations included in these phases is available on the above-mentioned website. A phone line is being setup for those without internet access and released at a later date.

Once on the waiting list, you will NOT receive a phone call to be scheduled. You will be assigned an appointment time and date and receive an e-mail or text message with the information needed. This communication will come from support@healthipass.com or 855-897-1447. If you’ve already put your name on the Health Department list, but do not qualify for the 1A or 1B distribution, your name will be removed and you’ll need to reapply at a later date.

Once you have a confirmed date/time of your vaccine, make sure you complete all forms online that are sent to you prior to arriving for the vaccine. If you do not complete the registration process prior to arrival, there may be a delay in your vaccination. Please take a valid picture ID with you to your appointment, arrive on time and wear a short sleeve or sleeveless shirt. If a jacket Is needed make sure it is easy to remove.

The Midland County Horseshoe facility is located at 2514 Arena Trail. Enter the Horseshoe parking lot from either Garfield or the I-20 Service Road, follow signage and volunteers around the Horseshoe property to the northside and park near the Backstage building. A map of the location is available at midlandhealth.org/vaccine. If unable to drive, EZ Rider will be providing bus routes to the Horseshoe vaccine location from the Downtown Transfer Center at :15 after each hour. Bus routes are available at http://www.ez-rider.org/routes.html.

The Unified Command Team wishes to thank our partners in this mass vaccination effort, including Midland College, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, Team Rubicon, and many local volunteers, without whom this effort would not be possible. For further questions, visit midlandhealth.org/vaccine.

