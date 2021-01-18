Advertisement

Fix West Texas finds forever homes for furry feline friends

The cats were spayed and neutered and posted for adoption on their Facebook heading into the...
The cats were spayed and neutered and posted for adoption on their Facebook heading into the weekend.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -There are a few things that tug at the heartstrings more than loving animals who need a home, Fix West Texas went into the weekend with the intent of finding homes for 15 indoor cats, and they did.

The cats were spayed and neutered and posted for adoption on their Facebook heading into the weekend.

Fix West Texas posted this afternoon that the “cat drive” - if you will - was a success - and all the indoor cats were adopted.

If you missed it and you still want a furry feline friend, Fix West Texas still has plenty of outdoor or barn cats available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.
Suspect wanted in Midland murder found dead in a field
Jeanie Holbrook was angered by Jenny Cudd’s actions, as well as her social media posts and...
Mother of Capitol Hill staffer speaks out against Jenny Cudd
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Ector County Utility District.
Boil water notice issued for Ector County Utility District
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
FIRST ON CBS7: Midlanders Cudd and Rosa charged with misdemeanors for rioting at the Capitol, released on bond

Latest News

Romero said they’re planning to have food giveaways every 3rd Saturday of the month.
Gathering Church in Midland hosts first food giveaway of the year
Saturday marked the finale of the Midland County Livestock Show and Sale
Greenwood senior three-peats at Midland County Livestock Show
MHS OHS BASKETBALL
MHS OHS BASKETBALL
MHS OHS GIRLS BASKETBALL
MHS OHS GIRLS BASKETBALL