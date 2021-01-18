Fix West Texas finds forever homes for furry feline friends

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -There are a few things that tug at the heartstrings more than loving animals who need a home, Fix West Texas went into the weekend with the intent of finding homes for 15 indoor cats, and they did.

The cats were spayed and neutered and posted for adoption on their Facebook heading into the weekend.

Fix West Texas posted this afternoon that the “cat drive” - if you will - was a success - and all the indoor cats were adopted.

If you missed it and you still want a furry feline friend, Fix West Texas still has plenty of outdoor or barn cats available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.