Rep. Pfluger introduces legislation to protect election integrity

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined with Republican Study Committee (RSC) members to introduce new legislation aimed at tightening election and voting requirements.

The Save Democracy Act addresses one of Rep. Pfluger’s top issues: the integrity of elections.

“The people of the 11th District of Texas demand secure and transparent elections,” Pfluger said in a statement. “In that effort, I am proud to support the Save Democracy Act to address key failures in our electoral system including voter registration, ballot casting, and ballot counting. It is imperative that Congress moves to restore the faith in our democratic process and bring election certitude to every American.”

According to Pfluger, who wrote the bill, the Save Democracy Act addresses three key areas: (1) voter registration, (2) the casting of ballots, (3) and tabulation of ballots.

Voter Registration:

Prohibits automatic voter registration for federal elections.

Requires voter citizenship verification to register to vote in federal elections.

Requires full Social Security Numbers (SSN) to register to vote in federal elections.

Requires federal courts to notify state election officials when an individual is excused from jury duty because they are not a citizen.

Casting of Ballots:

Prohibit states from sending out unrequested absentee ballots for federal elections.

Bars anyone other than the voter, an election official, or the post office from submitting a ballot to a polling location during federal elections.

Prohibits use of public ballot collection boxes in federal elections.

Requires that absentee ballots be received by the close of election day for federal elections.

Requires a voter to provide proof of I.D. for absentee voting and in-person voting in federal elections, creating equal treatment for all ballots.

Requires voters to produce a matching SSN printed on their ballot in federal elections. Additionally, requires election officials to cross-check the SSN on a ballot with the voter’s registration and submit such data to Congress.

Maintains current protections for military and overseas voters.

Tabulation of Ballots:

Requires that at least two representatives of each Presidential campaign in a general election be permitted to observe polls and vote-counting operations.

Requires that ballot counting, once begun, continue until completed—no delays or pauses.

Requires the audit of ballot tabulation systems within the 30-day period following a federal election.

“The Republican Study Committee formally endorses the Save Democracy Act that would ensure free and fair federal elections in 2022, 2024 and the years to come,” The RSC said. “It is our duty to protect and uphold the democratic process and restore public trust in our election system.”

The RSC also said the bill would prohibit or reform current practices that weaken the security, oversight, and administration of elections for federal office.

