Greenwood senior three-peats at Midland County Livestock Show

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday marked the finale of the Midland County Livestock Show and Sale, a day in which hundreds of people showed up to the Horseshoe Arena for a chance to bid on the animals.

Hicksweather is the middle-weight goat raised by Ashton Lee, a senior at Greenwood High School and three-time grand champion goat winner.

Lee has spent two to three hours each day in his barn for the last seven months preparing for this day.

“You’re working leg hair, you’re washing and drying, blow-drying, walking them, you’re setting them up basically things you would do with the dog except they have a lot more muscle,” said Lee.

Now his work has paid off in the county show; Lee and Hicksweather will be competing against hundreds of other animals in the major terminal show in San Angelo in just a couple of weeks.

“You know it might sound like a lot of work, but it’s really fun and very pays off very well in the end, so I wish more people would do it,” said Lee.

Lee said this would be his last county show because he ships out for the marines in July.

President of the Midland County Livestock Association, Choyr Gilbert, said he does this every year to help kids.

He thanks organizations like H.E.B, Popeyes, and Keystone Energy that donated funds to provide kids with better opportunities.

“I mean, without them, we could’ve never got this off the ground. There are other towns that are having their shows, but nobody can show up,” said Gilbert.

The Midland County Livestock show raised close to 300 thousand dollars -- money which went towards the livestock sale.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.