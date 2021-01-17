Gathering Church in Midland hosts first food giveaway of the year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As the pandemic continues, more people than ever are still struggling to find a way to put food on the table. That’s why the Gathering Church in Midland held its first pop up food giveaway of the year.

Dozens of families lined up early this morning to receive boxes of food, baby items, and other household necessities.

It’s a service the church first started back in May of last year.

Lead pastor Jorge Romero said in a time of confusion, the church wants to be a source that consistently blesses families however they can.

“This morning, in 20 minutes, we have already given away over 70 boxes of food. It’s a good experience to let people know that somebody cares for them and that they are not alone,” said Romero.

Over the last six months, the church helped over 500 families with boxes of food.

Romero said they’re planning to have food giveaways every 3rd Saturday of the month.

