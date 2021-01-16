Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Midland murder found dead in a field

A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.
A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.(Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man wanted for murder in a deadly December shooting has been found dead.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Holiday Hill Road at 6:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a body that was found in a field.

Police found the body and identified the man as 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.

Ramirez was a suspect in a shooting on December 30 that left one person dead and another injured.

No cause of death has been determined at this time. An autopsy has been requested.

