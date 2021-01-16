Suspect wanted in Midland murder found dead in a field

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man wanted for murder in a deadly December shooting has been found dead.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Holiday Hill Road at 6:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a body that was found in a field.

Police found the body and identified the man as 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.

Ramirez was a suspect in a shooting on December 30 that left one person dead and another injured.

No cause of death has been determined at this time. An autopsy has been requested.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.