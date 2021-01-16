Advertisement

On-campus sports return to Odessa College after ten months

For the first time in ten months, on-campus sports returned to Odessa College today
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Wrangler volleyball team played a pair of scrimmages at the OC Sports Center.

The volleyball program is coming off its best year in school history.

The Wranglers won 33 games, setting a new school record.

They also made the NJCAA tournament for the first time ever, finishing the season ranked 10th in the country.

Their first real games will be next Friday and Saturday when Odessa College hosts a tournament.

