Mother of Capitol Hill staffer speaks out against Jenny Cudd

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Like most Americans, Jeanie Holbrook watched in horror last Wednesday as rioters stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress and staffers into hiding.

“I guess the term is ‘disgust,’” Holbrook said.

That disgust was made worse after seeing interviews with Jenny Cudd on the news.

“The statement that really got me was she said there was a door open, and they just decided they could walk in. Well, the door wasn’t open. It was locked. It was barricaded. They broke the door down.”

Holbrook’s anger is personal. Her son Trent works at the Capitol, and although he and many others were teleworking on Jan. 6, staffers he works with were there.

Her anger eventually boiled over. So, she began to write.

“One of my therapies is to write, so I just started writing and writing and writing,” Holbrook said. “The more I wrote, I thought, ‘I need to be a voice, too.’”

That writing culminated in a letter to the Odessa American lambasting Cudd both as a mother and American. It is scheduled to run in the OA’s Sunday paper.

She sees Cudd’s actions as both sad and ironic.

“The party of law enforcement, law and order,” Holbrook said. “She was not demonstrating the values of her party affiliation.”

As a retired school counselor, she worries about the people her son works with.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the kind of memories all of these people who dedicated their lives to public service are going to feel in the next 10 to 15 years or days or months.”

And as for Cudd, Holbrook trusts the justice system.

“She made some choices that day. They were not appropriate choices based on the way our country is. So, she’s going to have some consequences that follow.”

