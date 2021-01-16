Meet the next MISD superintendent: Dr. Angelica Ramsey

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday night, the MISD board of trustees named Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

We spoke with Dr. Ramsey in a live interview Friday afternoon.

According to state law, the board has to wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ramsey.

If she’s approved, she will become the first female superintendent in the history of MISD.

Dr. Ramsey has served as the superintendent of the Pleasant Valley school district in Camarillo, California, for the past four years - but she says moving to Midland is “coming home.”

Before her time in California, she got a master’s degree from the University of Texas in El Paso and served as a principal for two and a half years in Socorro ISD…near el Paso.

“For us, this is coming home. We came to California because the sitting superintendent in the Texas district we served in recruited me out and provided me an opportunity for a promotion. We are really excited to come back home to Texas”, said Ramsey.

In her interview, Dr. Ramsey spoke about how she considers herself a teacher first and will be open to communication with teachers, parents, and students.

“I spend two days a week out in schools and those are practices that i plan on continuing. I do not believe in unilateral decisions unless it’s something where it’s a safety issue. I believe in distributive leadership and I truly believe that we’re better together,” said Ramsey.

More than 30 people applied for the position. The MISD board of trustees narrowed their search to three applicants earlier this week.

Board president Rick Davis says that several factors made Dr. Ramsey stand out among the candidates.

“She’s improved districts in every place that she’s been. The data driven analysis she engages in when she looks for root causes of problems, the collaboration she engages in with teachers, parents, students, and community in an attempt to solve those problems, and a real laser focus on academic improvement, curriculum,” said Davis.

A date for the vote has not been decided on yet by the MISD board.

