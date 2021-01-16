Medical Center Health System begins pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Friday, Medical Center Health System’s created a pre-registration link for the community for its largest mass vaccination distribution yet.

After MCH C.E.O. Russell Tippin announced last week, the hospital will begin receiving 3,900 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses weekly. Friday morning the hospital posted a link on their website to get pre-registered.

“This is open to young, old, Ector county, Midland county. We want to make sure West Texas in the Permian basin who was kind of left off of that initial list of the mass vaccine distribution are taken care of,” said Trevor Tankersley, MCH Director of Public Relations.

The hospital said although the link does not guarantee an appointment for the vaccine, it does set up the process to be quicker before arriving at one of the distribution hubs, Ratliff Stadium.

When the shipment arrives, 50 to 60 people with the City of Odessa Incident Command Post will be ready to jump into action.

“City staff members, MCH Staff members, and local law enforcement will be helping with traffic patrol. So we will enter through the south entrance and then they will go through a registration station, folks will be registered or if they are already pre-registered, they will be put in a line,” Phillip Urrutia, Odessa City Assistant Manager.

Ratliff Stadium has nine designated lanes set up for the rollout; MCH said even if you can’t get seen the same day, your pre-registration will still be good.

“For some reason, if someone couldn’t get it the first week and they weren’t able to make it, there will be more coming. The pre-registration is there forever, so if you decide to pre-register the vaccine, and say you can’t get it for the first month, your pre-registration will still be good two months later,” said Tankersley.

For anyone without internet access, you can call the vaccine hotline at (432) 640-2220.

1500 people have already pre-registered as of 10 o’clock Friday morning.

